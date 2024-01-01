Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs today

Convert ILS to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
353,056 rwf

1.000 ILS = 353.1 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2641.7241.9411.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1161.3481.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Rwandan Franc
1 ILS353.05600 RWF
5 ILS1,765.28000 RWF
10 ILS3,530.56000 RWF
20 ILS7,061.12000 RWF
50 ILS17,652.80000 RWF
100 ILS35,305.60000 RWF
250 ILS88,264.00000 RWF
500 ILS176,528.00000 RWF
1000 ILS353,056.00000 RWF
2000 ILS706,112.00000 RWF
5000 ILS1,765,280.00000 RWF
10000 ILS3,530,560.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RWF0.00283 ILS
5 RWF0.01416 ILS
10 RWF0.02832 ILS
20 RWF0.05665 ILS
50 RWF0.14162 ILS
100 RWF0.28324 ILS
250 RWF0.70810 ILS
500 RWF1.41621 ILS
1000 RWF2.83241 ILS
2000 RWF5.66482 ILS
5000 RWF14.16205 ILS
10000 RWF28.32410 ILS