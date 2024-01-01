Hungarian forints to Rwandan francs today

Convert HUF to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
35,623 rwf

1.000 HUF = 3.562 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6731.4731.6590.96718.21
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1721.7251.9431.13221.322
1 USD0.9170.783183.1061.351.5210.88616.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Rwandan Franc
2000 HUF7,124.54000 RWF
5000 HUF17,811.35000 RWF
10000 HUF35,622.70000 RWF
15000 HUF53,434.05000 RWF
20000 HUF71,245.40000 RWF
30000 HUF106,868.10000 RWF
40000 HUF142,490.80000 RWF
50000 HUF178,113.50000 RWF
60000 HUF213,736.20000 RWF
100000 HUF356,227.00000 RWF
150000 HUF534,340.50000 RWF
200000 HUF712,454.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 RWF0.28072 HUF
5 RWF1.40360 HUF
10 RWF2.80720 HUF
20 RWF5.61440 HUF
50 RWF14.03600 HUF
100 RWF28.07200 HUF
250 RWF70.18000 HUF
500 RWF140.36000 HUF
1000 RWF280.72000 HUF
2000 RWF561.44000 HUF
5000 RWF1,403.60000 HUF
10000 RWF2,807.20000 HUF