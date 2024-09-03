Hungarian forint to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Rwandan francs is currently 3.757 today, reflecting a -0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.686% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 3.794 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.748 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.186% increase in value.