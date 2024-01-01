1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Rwandan francs

Convert HUF to RWF at the real exchange rate

100,000 huf
375,672 rwf

Ft1.000 HUF = R₣3.757 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
HUF to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 HUF to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.78753.7875
Low3.60463.5124
Average3.71073.6359
Change4.24%3.61%
1 HUF to RWF stats

The performance of HUF to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7875 and a 30 day low of 3.6046. This means the 30 day average was 3.7107. The change for HUF to RWF was 4.24.

The performance of HUF to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7875 and a 90 day low of 3.5124. This means the 90 day average was 3.6359. The change for HUF to RWF was 3.61.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Rwandan Franc
2000 HUF7,513.44000 RWF
5000 HUF18,783.60000 RWF
10000 HUF37,567.20000 RWF
15000 HUF56,350.80000 RWF
20000 HUF75,134.40000 RWF
30000 HUF112,701.60000 RWF
40000 HUF150,268.80000 RWF
50000 HUF187,836.00000 RWF
60000 HUF225,403.20000 RWF
100000 HUF375,672.00000 RWF
150000 HUF563,508.00000 RWF
200000 HUF751,344.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 RWF0.26619 HUF
5 RWF1.33095 HUF
10 RWF2.66190 HUF
20 RWF5.32380 HUF
50 RWF13.30950 HUF
100 RWF26.61900 HUF
250 RWF66.54750 HUF
500 RWF133.09500 HUF
1000 RWF266.19000 HUF
2000 RWF532.38000 HUF
5000 RWF1,330.95000 HUF
10000 RWF2,661.90000 HUF