Swedish krona to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Rwandan francs is currently 129.593 today, reflecting a -0.478% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.251% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 131.335 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 129.570 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.284% increase in value.