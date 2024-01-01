10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs

Convert CNY to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
1,770,990 rwf

1.00000 CNY = 177.09900 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY177.09900 RWF
5 CNY885.49500 RWF
10 CNY1770.99000 RWF
20 CNY3541.98000 RWF
50 CNY8854.95000 RWF
100 CNY17709.90000 RWF
250 CNY44274.75000 RWF
500 CNY88549.50000 RWF
1000 CNY177099.00000 RWF
2000 CNY354198.00000 RWF
5000 CNY885495.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1770990.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00565 CNY
5 RWF0.02823 CNY
10 RWF0.05647 CNY
20 RWF0.11293 CNY
50 RWF0.28233 CNY
100 RWF0.56466 CNY
250 RWF1.41164 CNY
500 RWF2.82328 CNY
1000 RWF5.64656 CNY
2000 RWF11.29312 CNY
5000 RWF28.23280 CNY
10000 RWF56.46560 CNY