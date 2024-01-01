Convert RWF to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 Rwandan francs to Chinese yuan rmb

2,000 rwf
11.07 cny

R₣1.000 RWF = ¥0.005534 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3561.49818.18583.577
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.4511.60219.4589.39
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.30661.155
1 GBP1.2671.1851.73111.7181.89823.037105.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00553 CNY
5 RWF0.02767 CNY
10 RWF0.05534 CNY
20 RWF0.11067 CNY
50 RWF0.27668 CNY
100 RWF0.55337 CNY
250 RWF1.38342 CNY
500 RWF2.76684 CNY
1000 RWF5.53367 CNY
2000 RWF11.06734 CNY
5000 RWF27.66835 CNY
10000 RWF55.33670 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY180.71200 RWF
5 CNY903.56000 RWF
10 CNY1,807.12000 RWF
20 CNY3,614.24000 RWF
50 CNY9,035.60000 RWF
100 CNY18,071.20000 RWF
250 CNY45,178.00000 RWF
500 CNY90,356.00000 RWF
1000 CNY180,712.00000 RWF
2000 CNY361,424.00000 RWF
5000 CNY903,560.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1,807,120.00000 RWF