1000 chf
1392340 rwf

1.00000 CHF = 1392.34000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 CHF1392.34000 RWF
5 CHF6961.70000 RWF
10 CHF13923.40000 RWF
20 CHF27846.80000 RWF
50 CHF69617.00000 RWF
100 CHF139234.00000 RWF
250 CHF348085.00000 RWF
500 CHF696170.00000 RWF
1000 CHF1392340.00000 RWF
2000 CHF2784680.00000 RWF
5000 CHF6961700.00000 RWF
10000 CHF13923400.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swiss Franc
1 RWF0.00072 CHF
5 RWF0.00359 CHF
10 RWF0.00718 CHF
20 RWF0.01436 CHF
50 RWF0.03591 CHF
100 RWF0.07182 CHF
250 RWF0.17955 CHF
500 RWF0.35911 CHF
1000 RWF0.71822 CHF
2000 RWF1.43644 CHF
5000 RWF3.59109 CHF
10000 RWF7.18218 CHF