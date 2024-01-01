Danish kroner to Rwandan francs today

Convert DKK to RWF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = R₣196.0 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:58
DKK to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 DKK to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High201.9110201.9110
Low196.0120190.5760
Average198.7386197.1344
Change-1.95%2.49%
1 DKK to RWF stats

The performance of DKK to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 201.9110 and a 30 day low of 196.0120. This means the 30 day average was 198.7386. The change for DKK to RWF was -1.95.

The performance of DKK to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 201.9110 and a 90 day low of 190.5760. This means the 90 day average was 197.1344. The change for DKK to RWF was 2.49.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Rwandan Franc
1 DKK196.01100 RWF
5 DKK980.05500 RWF
10 DKK1,960.11000 RWF
20 DKK3,920.22000 RWF
50 DKK9,800.55000 RWF
100 DKK19,601.10000 RWF
250 DKK49,002.75000 RWF
500 DKK98,005.50000 RWF
1000 DKK196,011.00000 RWF
2000 DKK392,022.00000 RWF
5000 DKK980,055.00000 RWF
10000 DKK1,960,110.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Danish Krone
1 RWF0.00510 DKK
5 RWF0.02551 DKK
10 RWF0.05102 DKK
20 RWF0.10204 DKK
50 RWF0.25509 DKK
100 RWF0.51018 DKK
250 RWF1.27544 DKK
500 RWF2.55088 DKK
1000 RWF5.10176 DKK
2000 RWF10.20352 DKK
5000 RWF25.50880 DKK
10000 RWF51.01760 DKK