10 thousand Rwandan francs to Danish kroner

Convert RWF to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 rwf
53.14 dkk

R₣1.000 RWF = kr0.005314 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3571.49818.18183.573
1 EUR1.06911.4610.8441.451.60219.43789.348
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5770.9931.09613.30161.143
1 GBP1.2671.1851.73211.7191.89823.034105.883

How to convert Rwandan francs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Danish Krone
1 RWF0.00531 DKK
5 RWF0.02657 DKK
10 RWF0.05314 DKK
20 RWF0.10627 DKK
50 RWF0.26568 DKK
100 RWF0.53136 DKK
250 RWF1.32840 DKK
500 RWF2.65680 DKK
1000 RWF5.31360 DKK
2000 RWF10.62720 DKK
5000 RWF26.56800 DKK
10000 RWF53.13600 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Rwandan Franc
1 DKK188.19600 RWF
5 DKK940.98000 RWF
10 DKK1,881.96000 RWF
20 DKK3,763.92000 RWF
50 DKK9,409.80000 RWF
100 DKK18,819.60000 RWF
250 DKK47,049.00000 RWF
500 DKK94,098.00000 RWF
1000 DKK188,196.00000 RWF
2000 DKK376,392.00000 RWF
5000 DKK940,980.00000 RWF
10000 DKK1,881,960.00000 RWF