R₣1.000 RWF = руб0.06614 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Russian Ruble
1 RWF0.06614 RUB
5 RWF0.33069 RUB
10 RWF0.66138 RUB
20 RWF1.32276 RUB
50 RWF3.30690 RUB
100 RWF6.61380 RUB
250 RWF16.53450 RUB
500 RWF33.06900 RUB
1000 RWF66.13800 RUB
2000 RWF132.27600 RUB
5000 RWF330.69000 RUB
10000 RWF661.38000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Rwandan Franc
1 RUB15.11990 RWF
5 RUB75.59950 RWF
10 RUB151.19900 RWF
20 RUB302.39800 RWF
50 RUB755.99500 RWF
100 RUB1,511.99000 RWF
250 RUB3,779.97500 RWF
500 RUB7,559.95000 RWF
1000 RUB15,119.90000 RWF
2000 RUB30,239.80000 RWF
5000 RUB75,599.50000 RWF
10000 RUB151,199.00000 RWF