Russian ruble to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Rwandan francs is currently 14.985 today, reflecting a -0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.902% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 15.757 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 14.626 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.670% decrease in value.