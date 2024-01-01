Russian rubles to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert RUB to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
449.93 mru

руб1.000 RUB = UM0.4499 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.588
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.397
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.145
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RUB0.44993 MRU
5 RUB2.24963 MRU
10 RUB4.49925 MRU
20 RUB8.99850 MRU
50 RUB22.49625 MRU
100 RUB44.99250 MRU
250 RUB112.48125 MRU
500 RUB224.96250 MRU
1000 RUB449.92500 MRU
2000 RUB899.85000 MRU
5000 RUB2,249.62500 MRU
10000 RUB4,499.25000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Russian Ruble
1 MRU2.22259 RUB
5 MRU11.11295 RUB
10 MRU22.22590 RUB
20 MRU44.45180 RUB
50 MRU111.12950 RUB
100 MRU222.25900 RUB
250 MRU555.64750 RUB
500 MRU1,111.29500 RUB
1000 MRU2,222.59000 RUB
2000 MRU4,445.18000 RUB
5000 MRU11,112.95000 RUB
10000 MRU22,225.90000 RUB