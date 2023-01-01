50 Russian rubles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert RUB to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 rub
21.96 mru

1.00000 RUB = 0.43919 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
How to convert Russian rubles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RUB0.43919 MRU
5 RUB2.19593 MRU
10 RUB4.39187 MRU
20 RUB8.78374 MRU
50 RUB21.95935 MRU
100 RUB43.91870 MRU
250 RUB109.79675 MRU
500 RUB219.59350 MRU
1000 RUB439.18700 MRU
2000 RUB878.37400 MRU
5000 RUB2195.93500 MRU
10000 RUB4391.87000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Russian Ruble
1 MRU2.27693 RUB
5 MRU11.38465 RUB
10 MRU22.76930 RUB
20 MRU45.53860 RUB
50 MRU113.84650 RUB
100 MRU227.69300 RUB
250 MRU569.23250 RUB
500 MRU1138.46500 RUB
1000 MRU2276.93000 RUB
2000 MRU4553.86000 RUB
5000 MRU11384.65000 RUB
10000 MRU22769.30000 RUB