Russian rubles to Jamaican dollars today

Convert RUB to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
1,779.32 jmd

руб1.000 RUB = J$1.779 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.585
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.373
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.138
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 RUB1.77932 JMD
5 RUB8.89660 JMD
10 RUB17.79320 JMD
20 RUB35.58640 JMD
50 RUB88.96600 JMD
100 RUB177.93200 JMD
250 RUB444.83000 JMD
500 RUB889.66000 JMD
1000 RUB1,779.32000 JMD
2000 RUB3,558.64000 JMD
5000 RUB8,896.60000 JMD
10000 RUB17,793.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 JMD0.56201 RUB
5 JMD2.81007 RUB
10 JMD5.62013 RUB
20 JMD11.24026 RUB
50 JMD28.10065 RUB
100 JMD56.20130 RUB
250 JMD140.50325 RUB
500 JMD281.00650 RUB
1000 JMD562.01300 RUB
2000 JMD1,124.02600 RUB
5000 JMD2,810.06500 RUB
10000 JMD5,620.13000 RUB