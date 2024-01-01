Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars today

Convert PLN to JMD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = J$39.20 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
PLN to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JMD
1 PLN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.183941.1839
Low39.210939.1755
Average40.270240.3197
Change-4.79%-1.32%
1 PLN to JMD stats

The performance of PLN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.1839 and a 30 day low of 39.2109. This means the 30 day average was 40.2702. The change for PLN to JMD was -4.79.

The performance of PLN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.1839 and a 90 day low of 39.1755. This means the 90 day average was 40.3197. The change for PLN to JMD was -1.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
1 PLN39.20210 JMD
5 PLN196.01050 JMD
10 PLN392.02100 JMD
20 PLN784.04200 JMD
50 PLN1,960.10500 JMD
100 PLN3,920.21000 JMD
250 PLN9,800.52500 JMD
500 PLN19,601.05000 JMD
1000 PLN39,202.10000 JMD
2000 PLN78,404.20000 JMD
5000 PLN196,010.50000 JMD
10000 PLN392,021.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 JMD0.02551 PLN
5 JMD0.12754 PLN
10 JMD0.25509 PLN
20 JMD0.51018 PLN
50 JMD1.27545 PLN
100 JMD2.55089 PLN
250 JMD6.37723 PLN
500 JMD12.75445 PLN
1000 JMD25.50890 PLN
2000 JMD51.01780 PLN
5000 JMD127.54450 PLN
10000 JMD255.08900 PLN