Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars today
Convert PLN to JMD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PLN to JMD conversion chart
1 PLN = 39.20210 JMD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PLN to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|41.1839
|41.1839
|Low
|39.2109
|39.1755
|Average
|40.2702
|40.3197
|Change
|-4.79%
|-1.32%
|View full history
1 PLN to JMD stats
The performance of PLN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.1839 and a 30 day low of 39.2109. This means the 30 day average was 40.2702. The change for PLN to JMD was -4.79.
The performance of PLN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.1839 and a 90 day low of 39.1755. This means the 90 day average was 40.3197. The change for PLN to JMD was -1.32.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Polish zloty
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
|1 PLN
|39.20210 JMD
|5 PLN
|196.01050 JMD
|10 PLN
|392.02100 JMD
|20 PLN
|784.04200 JMD
|50 PLN
|1,960.10500 JMD
|100 PLN
|3,920.21000 JMD
|250 PLN
|9,800.52500 JMD
|500 PLN
|19,601.05000 JMD
|1000 PLN
|39,202.10000 JMD
|2000 PLN
|78,404.20000 JMD
|5000 PLN
|196,010.50000 JMD
|10000 PLN
|392,021.00000 JMD