British pounds sterling to Jamaican dollars today

Convert GBP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
193,874 jmd

1.00000 GBP = 193.87400 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874651.0881590.57381.495341.678210.9652518.7864
1 GBP1.1433111.2441103.5551.709641.918721.1035821.4788
1 USD0.919050.803794183.23651.37421.542260.887117.2645
1 INR0.01104070.009656750.01201410.01650960.01852860.01065760.207415

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jamaican Dollar
1 GBP193.87400 JMD
5 GBP969.37000 JMD
10 GBP1938.74000 JMD
20 GBP3877.48000 JMD
50 GBP9693.70000 JMD
100 GBP19387.40000 JMD
250 GBP48468.50000 JMD
500 GBP96937.00000 JMD
1000 GBP193874.00000 JMD
2000 GBP387748.00000 JMD
5000 GBP969370.00000 JMD
10000 GBP1938740.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 JMD0.00516 GBP
5 JMD0.02579 GBP
10 JMD0.05158 GBP
20 JMD0.10316 GBP
50 JMD0.25790 GBP
100 JMD0.51580 GBP
250 JMD1.28950 GBP
500 JMD2.57899 GBP
1000 JMD5.15798 GBP
2000 JMD10.31596 GBP
5000 JMD25.78990 GBP
10000 JMD51.57980 GBP