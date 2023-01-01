Bulgarian levs to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BGN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
86409.40 jmd

1.00000 BGN = 86.40940 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084590.27571.488641.673740.9650518.7379
1 GBP1.142611.23905103.1411.700781.912261.1026621.4082
1 USD0.92210.80707183.24181.372651.543330.8898517.2779
1 INR0.01107720.009695490.012013210.01648990.01854030.01068990.207563

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jamaican Dollar
1 BGN86.40940 JMD
5 BGN432.04700 JMD
10 BGN864.09400 JMD
20 BGN1728.18800 JMD
50 BGN4320.47000 JMD
100 BGN8640.94000 JMD
250 BGN21602.35000 JMD
500 BGN43204.70000 JMD
1000 BGN86409.40000 JMD
2000 BGN172818.80000 JMD
5000 BGN432047.00000 JMD
10000 BGN864094.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JMD0.01157 BGN
5 JMD0.05786 BGN
10 JMD0.11573 BGN
20 JMD0.23146 BGN
50 JMD0.57864 BGN
100 JMD1.15728 BGN
250 JMD2.89320 BGN
500 JMD5.78640 BGN
1000 JMD11.57280 BGN
2000 JMD23.14560 BGN
5000 JMD57.86400 BGN
10000 JMD115.72800 BGN