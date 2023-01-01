10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Jamaican dollars

Convert BGN to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
868,315 jmd

1.00000 BGN = 86.83150 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jamaican Dollar
1 BGN86.83150 JMD
5 BGN434.15750 JMD
10 BGN868.31500 JMD
20 BGN1736.63000 JMD
50 BGN4341.57500 JMD
100 BGN8683.15000 JMD
250 BGN21707.87500 JMD
500 BGN43415.75000 JMD
1000 BGN86831.50000 JMD
2000 BGN173663.00000 JMD
5000 BGN434157.50000 JMD
10000 BGN868315.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JMD0.01152 BGN
5 JMD0.05758 BGN
10 JMD0.11517 BGN
20 JMD0.23033 BGN
50 JMD0.57583 BGN
100 JMD1.15166 BGN
250 JMD2.87915 BGN
500 JMD5.75830 BGN
1000 JMD11.51660 BGN
2000 JMD23.03320 BGN
5000 JMD57.58300 BGN
10000 JMD115.16600 BGN