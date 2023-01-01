US dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert USD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
155000 jmd

1.00000 USD = 155.00000 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873751.0849590.30441.493431.678320.963818.7856
1 GBP1.1444911.24175103.3551.709271.920881.1030621.5005
1 USD0.92170.805315183.23371.37651.546910.888317.3147
1 INR0.01107370.009675350.012014410.01653780.01858510.01067240.208025

How to convert US dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 USD155.00000 JMD
5 USD775.00000 JMD
10 USD1550.00000 JMD
20 USD3100.00000 JMD
50 USD7750.00000 JMD
100 USD15500.00000 JMD
250 USD38750.00000 JMD
500 USD77500.00000 JMD
1000 USD155000.00000 JMD
2000 USD310000.00000 JMD
5000 USD775000.00000 JMD
10000 USD1550000.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / US Dollar
1 JMD0.00645 USD
5 JMD0.03226 USD
10 JMD0.06452 USD
20 JMD0.12903 USD
50 JMD0.32258 USD
100 JMD0.64516 USD
250 JMD1.61290 USD
500 JMD3.22580 USD
1000 JMD6.45161 USD
2000 JMD12.90322 USD
5000 JMD32.25805 USD
10000 JMD64.51610 USD