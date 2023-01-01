500 Jamaican dollars to Polish zloty

Convert JMD to PLN at the real exchange rate

500 jmd
12.81 pln

1.00000 JMD = 0.02561 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.411.483571.331150.912618.49420.7850831.33485
1 JPY0.0069247310.01027330.009217850.006319510.1280670.005436490.00924347
1 AUD0.6740597.339610.8972620.61514912.4660.5291850.899756
1 SGD0.75123108.4851.114510.68558513.89340.5897781.00278

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 JMD0.02561 PLN
5 JMD0.12807 PLN
10 JMD0.25614 PLN
20 JMD0.51228 PLN
50 JMD1.28069 PLN
100 JMD2.56138 PLN
250 JMD6.40345 PLN
500 JMD12.80690 PLN
1000 JMD25.61380 PLN
2000 JMD51.22760 PLN
5000 JMD128.06900 PLN
10000 JMD256.13800 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
1 PLN39.04140 JMD
5 PLN195.20700 JMD
10 PLN390.41400 JMD
20 PLN780.82800 JMD
50 PLN1952.07000 JMD
100 PLN3904.14000 JMD
250 PLN9760.35000 JMD
500 PLN19520.70000 JMD
1000 PLN39041.40000 JMD
2000 PLN78082.80000 JMD
5000 PLN195207.00000 JMD
10000 PLN390414.00000 JMD