10 Jamaican dollars to Russian rubles

Convert JMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
5.85 rub

1.00000 JMD = 0.58521 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 JMD0.58521 RUB
5 JMD2.92604 RUB
10 JMD5.85209 RUB
20 JMD11.70418 RUB
50 JMD29.26045 RUB
100 JMD58.52090 RUB
250 JMD146.30225 RUB
500 JMD292.60450 RUB
1000 JMD585.20900 RUB
2000 JMD1170.41800 RUB
5000 JMD2926.04500 RUB
10000 JMD5852.09000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 RUB1.70879 JMD
5 RUB8.54395 JMD
10 RUB17.08790 JMD
20 RUB34.17580 JMD
50 RUB85.43950 JMD
100 RUB170.87900 JMD
250 RUB427.19750 JMD
500 RUB854.39500 JMD
1000 RUB1708.79000 JMD
2000 RUB3417.58000 JMD
5000 RUB8543.95000 JMD
10000 RUB17087.90000 JMD