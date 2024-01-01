Russian rubles to Bermudan dollars today

Convert RUB to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
11.38 bmd

руб1.000 RUB = $0.01138 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.581
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6021.4589.382
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.158
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bermudan Dollar
1 RUB0.01138 BMD
5 RUB0.05690 BMD
10 RUB0.11380 BMD
20 RUB0.22760 BMD
50 RUB0.56899 BMD
100 RUB1.13798 BMD
250 RUB2.84495 BMD
500 RUB5.68990 BMD
1000 RUB11.37980 BMD
2000 RUB22.75960 BMD
5000 RUB56.89900 BMD
10000 RUB113.79800 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BMD87.87500 RUB
5 BMD439.37500 RUB
10 BMD878.75000 RUB
20 BMD1,757.50000 RUB
50 BMD4,393.75000 RUB
100 BMD8,787.50000 RUB
250 BMD21,968.75000 RUB
500 BMD43,937.50000 RUB
1000 BMD87,875.00000 RUB
2000 BMD175,750.00000 RUB
5000 BMD439,375.00000 RUB
10000 BMD878,750.00000 RUB