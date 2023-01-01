1 thousand Russian rubles to Bermudan dollars

Convert RUB to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 rub
11.18 bmd

1.00000 RUB = 0.01118 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bermudan Dollar
1 RUB0.01118 BMD
5 RUB0.05588 BMD
10 RUB0.11177 BMD
20 RUB0.22353 BMD
50 RUB0.55883 BMD
100 RUB1.11767 BMD
250 RUB2.79418 BMD
500 RUB5.58835 BMD
1000 RUB11.17670 BMD
2000 RUB22.35340 BMD
5000 RUB55.88350 BMD
10000 RUB111.76700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BMD89.47170 RUB
5 BMD447.35850 RUB
10 BMD894.71700 RUB
20 BMD1789.43400 RUB
50 BMD4473.58500 RUB
100 BMD8947.17000 RUB
250 BMD22367.92500 RUB
500 BMD44735.85000 RUB
1000 BMD89471.70000 RUB
2000 BMD178943.40000 RUB
5000 BMD447358.50000 RUB
10000 BMD894717.00000 RUB