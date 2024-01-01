Romanian leus to Bermudan dollars today

1,000 ron
214.98 bmd

L1.000 RON = $0.2150 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bermudan Dollar
1 RON0.21498 BMD
5 RON1.07490 BMD
10 RON2.14979 BMD
20 RON4.29958 BMD
50 RON10.74895 BMD
100 RON21.49790 BMD
250 RON53.74475 BMD
500 RON107.48950 BMD
1000 RON214.97900 BMD
2000 RON429.95800 BMD
5000 RON1,074.89500 BMD
10000 RON2,149.79000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BMD4.65162 RON
5 BMD23.25810 RON
10 BMD46.51620 RON
20 BMD93.03240 RON
50 BMD232.58100 RON
100 BMD465.16200 RON
250 BMD1,162.90500 RON
500 BMD2,325.81000 RON
1000 BMD4,651.62000 RON
2000 BMD9,303.24000 RON
5000 BMD23,258.10000 RON
10000 BMD46,516.20000 RON