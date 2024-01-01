Swedish kronor to Bermudan dollars today

Convert SEK to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
94.54 bmd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.09454 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7926.98510.68283.5781.3714.043
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40789.2441.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81613.482105.4791.735.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.52911.9650.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bermudan Dollar
1 SEK0.09454 BMD
5 SEK0.47272 BMD
10 SEK0.94545 BMD
20 SEK1.89090 BMD
50 SEK4.72725 BMD
100 SEK9.45449 BMD
250 SEK23.63623 BMD
500 SEK47.27245 BMD
1000 SEK94.54490 BMD
2000 SEK189.08980 BMD
5000 SEK472.72450 BMD
10000 SEK945.44900 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BMD10.57700 SEK
5 BMD52.88500 SEK
10 BMD105.77000 SEK
20 BMD211.54000 SEK
50 BMD528.85000 SEK
100 BMD1,057.70000 SEK
250 BMD2,644.25000 SEK
500 BMD5,288.50000 SEK
1000 BMD10,577.00000 SEK
2000 BMD21,154.00000 SEK
5000 BMD52,885.00000 SEK
10000 BMD105,770.00000 SEK