Swedish kronor to Bermudan dollars today

Convert SEK to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
97.02 bmd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.09702 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
SEK to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BMD
1 SEK to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09850.0985
Low0.09440.0923
Average0.09650.0952
Change2.78%0.82%
1 SEK to BMD stats

The performance of SEK to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0985 and a 30 day low of 0.0944. This means the 30 day average was 0.0965. The change for SEK to BMD was 2.78.

The performance of SEK to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0985 and a 90 day low of 0.0923. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for SEK to BMD was 0.82.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bermudan Dollar
1 SEK0.09702 BMD
5 SEK0.48511 BMD
10 SEK0.97022 BMD
20 SEK1.94043 BMD
50 SEK4.85109 BMD
100 SEK9.70217 BMD
250 SEK24.25543 BMD
500 SEK48.51085 BMD
1000 SEK97.02170 BMD
2000 SEK194.04340 BMD
5000 SEK485.10850 BMD
10000 SEK970.21700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BMD10.30700 SEK
5 BMD51.53500 SEK
10 BMD103.07000 SEK
20 BMD206.14000 SEK
50 BMD515.35000 SEK
100 BMD1,030.70000 SEK
250 BMD2,576.75000 SEK
500 BMD5,153.50000 SEK
1000 BMD10,307.00000 SEK
2000 BMD20,614.00000 SEK
5000 BMD51,535.00000 SEK
10000 BMD103,070.00000 SEK