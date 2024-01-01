250 Bermudan dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert BMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
2,629.93 sek

$1.000 BMD = kr10.52 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.839110.8469
Low10.474310.3848
Average10.647410.5959
Change0.18%-3.02%
View full history

1 BMD to SEK stats

The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8391 and a 30 day low of 10.4743. This means the 30 day average was 10.6474. The change for BMD to SEK was 0.18.

The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8469 and a 90 day low of 10.3848. This means the 90 day average was 10.5959. The change for BMD to SEK was -3.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BMD10.51970 SEK
5 BMD52.59850 SEK
10 BMD105.19700 SEK
20 BMD210.39400 SEK
50 BMD525.98500 SEK
100 BMD1,051.97000 SEK
250 BMD2,629.92500 SEK
500 BMD5,259.85000 SEK
1000 BMD10,519.70000 SEK
2000 BMD21,039.40000 SEK
5000 BMD52,598.50000 SEK
10000 BMD105,197.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bermudan Dollar
1 SEK0.09506 BMD
5 SEK0.47530 BMD
10 SEK0.95060 BMD
20 SEK1.90120 BMD
50 SEK4.75300 BMD
100 SEK9.50600 BMD
250 SEK23.76500 BMD
500 SEK47.53000 BMD
1000 SEK95.06000 BMD
2000 SEK190.12000 BMD
5000 SEK475.30000 BMD
10000 SEK950.60000 BMD