Bermudan dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert BMD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
1,360.35 cad

1.000 BMD = 1.360 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BMD1.36035 CAD
5 BMD6.80175 CAD
10 BMD13.60350 CAD
20 BMD27.20700 CAD
50 BMD68.01750 CAD
100 BMD136.03500 CAD
250 BMD340.08750 CAD
500 BMD680.17500 CAD
1000 BMD1,360.35000 CAD
2000 BMD2,720.70000 CAD
5000 BMD6,801.75000 CAD
10000 BMD13,603.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 CAD0.73511 BMD
5 CAD3.67553 BMD
10 CAD7.35105 BMD
20 CAD14.70210 BMD
50 CAD36.75525 BMD
100 CAD73.51050 BMD
250 CAD183.77625 BMD
500 CAD367.55250 BMD
1000 CAD735.10500 BMD
2000 CAD1,470.21000 BMD
5000 CAD3,675.52500 BMD
10000 CAD7,351.05000 BMD