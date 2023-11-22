5 Canadian dollars to Bermudan dollars

Convert CAD to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 cad
3.65 bmd

1.00000 CAD = 0.73022 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87131.088790.70451.490921.664550.962318.7179
1 GBP1.1477111.24945104.0971.711061.910331.1044421.4817
1 USD0.918550.800352183.31451.369451.528940.883917.1929
1 INR0.01102480.00960640.012002710.01643710.01835140.01060920.206361

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 CAD0.73022 BMD
5 CAD3.65110 BMD
10 CAD7.30220 BMD
20 CAD14.60440 BMD
50 CAD36.51100 BMD
100 CAD73.02200 BMD
250 CAD182.55500 BMD
500 CAD365.11000 BMD
1000 CAD730.22000 BMD
2000 CAD1460.44000 BMD
5000 CAD3651.10000 BMD
10000 CAD7302.20000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BMD1.36945 CAD
5 BMD6.84725 CAD
10 BMD13.69450 CAD
20 BMD27.38900 CAD
50 BMD68.47250 CAD
100 BMD136.94500 CAD
250 BMD342.36250 CAD
500 BMD684.72500 CAD
1000 BMD1369.45000 CAD
2000 BMD2738.90000 CAD
5000 BMD6847.25000 CAD
10000 BMD13694.50000 CAD