Bermudan dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert BMD to GBP

1,000 bmd
787.68 gbp

1.000 BMD = 0.7877 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BMD0.78768 GBP
5 BMD3.93841 GBP
10 BMD7.87681 GBP
20 BMD15.75362 GBP
50 BMD39.38405 GBP
100 BMD78.76810 GBP
250 BMD196.92025 GBP
500 BMD393.84050 GBP
1000 BMD787.68100 GBP
2000 BMD1,575.36200 GBP
5000 BMD3,938.40500 GBP
10000 BMD7,876.81000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bermudan Dollar
1 GBP1.26955 BMD
5 GBP6.34775 BMD
10 GBP12.69550 BMD
20 GBP25.39100 BMD
50 GBP63.47750 BMD
100 GBP126.95500 BMD
250 GBP317.38750 BMD
500 GBP634.77500 BMD
1000 GBP1,269.55000 BMD
2000 GBP2,539.10000 BMD
5000 GBP6,347.75000 BMD
10000 GBP12,695.50000 BMD