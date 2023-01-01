Bermudan dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert BMD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
806.65 gbp

1.00000 BMD = 0.80665 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BMD0.80665 GBP
5 BMD4.03324 GBP
10 BMD8.06647 GBP
20 BMD16.13294 GBP
50 BMD40.33235 GBP
100 BMD80.66470 GBP
250 BMD201.66175 GBP
500 BMD403.32350 GBP
1000 BMD806.64700 GBP
2000 BMD1613.29400 GBP
5000 BMD4033.23500 GBP
10000 BMD8066.47000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bermudan Dollar
1 GBP1.23970 BMD
5 GBP6.19850 BMD
10 GBP12.39700 BMD
20 GBP24.79400 BMD
50 GBP61.98500 BMD
100 GBP123.97000 BMD
250 GBP309.92500 BMD
500 GBP619.85000 BMD
1000 GBP1239.70000 BMD
2000 GBP2479.40000 BMD
5000 GBP6198.50000 BMD
10000 GBP12397.00000 BMD