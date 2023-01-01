Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert BMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
1348.45 sgd

1.00000 BMD = 1.34845 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.372283.24850.92191.671121.3484518.28970.806517
1 CAD0.728757160.66790.6718511.217840.98269213.32870.587754
1 INR0.01201220.016483210.01107420.02007390.01619790.21970.00968806
1 EUR1.08471.4884390.299611.812671.4626619.83880.87485

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BMD1.34845 SGD
5 BMD6.74225 SGD
10 BMD13.48450 SGD
20 BMD26.96900 SGD
50 BMD67.42250 SGD
100 BMD134.84500 SGD
250 BMD337.11250 SGD
500 BMD674.22500 SGD
1000 BMD1348.45000 SGD
2000 BMD2696.90000 SGD
5000 BMD6742.25000 SGD
10000 BMD13484.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 SGD0.74159 BMD
5 SGD3.70796 BMD
10 SGD7.41592 BMD
20 SGD14.83184 BMD
50 SGD37.07960 BMD
100 SGD74.15920 BMD
250 SGD185.39800 BMD
500 SGD370.79600 BMD
1000 SGD741.59200 BMD
2000 SGD1483.18400 BMD
5000 SGD3707.96000 BMD
10000 SGD7415.92000 BMD