2000 Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bmd
2,678.70 sgd

1.00000 BMD = 1.33935 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3633583.3450.9141.642711.3393518.78280.793367
1 CAD0.733487161.13250.6704021.204910.98239613.77690.581925
1 INR0.01199830.016357910.01096640.01970980.016070.2253620.00951908
1 EUR1.09411.4916491.187811.797291.4653820.55030.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BMD1.33935 SGD
5 BMD6.69675 SGD
10 BMD13.39350 SGD
20 BMD26.78700 SGD
50 BMD66.96750 SGD
100 BMD133.93500 SGD
250 BMD334.83750 SGD
500 BMD669.67500 SGD
1000 BMD1339.35000 SGD
2000 BMD2678.70000 SGD
5000 BMD6696.75000 SGD
10000 BMD13393.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 SGD0.74663 BMD
5 SGD3.73316 BMD
10 SGD7.46631 BMD
20 SGD14.93262 BMD
50 SGD37.33155 BMD
100 SGD74.66310 BMD
250 SGD186.65775 BMD
500 SGD373.31550 BMD
1000 SGD746.63100 BMD
2000 SGD1493.26200 BMD
5000 SGD3733.15500 BMD
10000 SGD7466.31000 BMD