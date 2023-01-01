Bermudan dollars to South African rand today

Convert BMD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
18258.90 zar

1.00000 BMD = 18.25890 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.085890.3761.489391.673290.96518.7304
1 GBP1.1431811.24125103.3151.702621.912851.1031721.4119
1 USD0.920950.805639183.23451.37171.541070.888817.2503
1 INR0.01106490.009679150.012014210.01647990.01851480.01067830.207249

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / South African Rand
1 BMD18.25890 ZAR
5 BMD91.29450 ZAR
10 BMD182.58900 ZAR
20 BMD365.17800 ZAR
50 BMD912.94500 ZAR
100 BMD1825.89000 ZAR
250 BMD4564.72500 ZAR
500 BMD9129.45000 ZAR
1000 BMD18258.90000 ZAR
2000 BMD36517.80000 ZAR
5000 BMD91294.50000 ZAR
10000 BMD182589.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bermudan Dollar
1 ZAR0.05477 BMD
5 ZAR0.27384 BMD
10 ZAR0.54768 BMD
20 ZAR1.09536 BMD
50 ZAR2.73839 BMD
100 ZAR5.47678 BMD
250 ZAR13.69195 BMD
500 ZAR27.38390 BMD
1000 ZAR54.76780 BMD
2000 ZAR109.53560 BMD
5000 ZAR273.83900 BMD
10000 ZAR547.67800 BMD