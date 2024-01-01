1 thousand South African rand to Bermudan dollars

Convert ZAR to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
53.83 bmd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.05383 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859171.096491.06521.463091.6290.9283418.4391
1 GBP1.1639111.2761105.9911.702891.8961.0805121.4613
1 USD0.91210.783638183.05841.334451.485770.8467516.8179
1 INR0.01098110.009434780.012039710.01606640.01788830.01019460.202483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bermudan Dollar
1 ZAR0.05383 BMD
5 ZAR0.26914 BMD
10 ZAR0.53829 BMD
20 ZAR1.07658 BMD
50 ZAR2.69144 BMD
100 ZAR5.38288 BMD
250 ZAR13.45720 BMD
500 ZAR26.91440 BMD
1000 ZAR53.82880 BMD
2000 ZAR107.65760 BMD
5000 ZAR269.14400 BMD
10000 ZAR538.28800 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / South African Rand
1 BMD18.57740 ZAR
5 BMD92.88700 ZAR
10 BMD185.77400 ZAR
20 BMD371.54800 ZAR
50 BMD928.87000 ZAR
100 BMD1857.74000 ZAR
250 BMD4644.35000 ZAR
500 BMD9288.70000 ZAR
1000 BMD18577.40000 ZAR
2000 BMD37154.80000 ZAR
5000 BMD92887.00000 ZAR
10000 BMD185774.00000 ZAR