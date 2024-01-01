Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert BMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
1,344.55 sgd

1.000 BMD = 1.345 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BMD1.34455 SGD
5 BMD6.72275 SGD
10 BMD13.44550 SGD
20 BMD26.89100 SGD
50 BMD67.22750 SGD
100 BMD134.45500 SGD
250 BMD336.13750 SGD
500 BMD672.27500 SGD
1000 BMD1,344.55000 SGD
2000 BMD2,689.10000 SGD
5000 BMD6,722.75000 SGD
10000 BMD13,445.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 SGD0.74374 BMD
5 SGD3.71872 BMD
10 SGD7.43743 BMD
20 SGD14.87486 BMD
50 SGD37.18715 BMD
100 SGD74.37430 BMD
250 SGD185.93575 BMD
500 SGD371.87150 BMD
1000 SGD743.74300 BMD
2000 SGD1,487.48600 BMD
5000 SGD3,718.71500 BMD
10000 SGD7,437.43000 BMD