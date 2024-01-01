500 Bermudan dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 bmd
661.88 sgd

$1.000 BMD = S$1.324 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BMD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.34601.3590
Low1.32381.3238
Average1.33821.3468
Change-1.37%-2.28%
1 BMD to SGD stats

The performance of BMD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3460 and a 30 day low of 1.3238. This means the 30 day average was 1.3382. The change for BMD to SGD was -1.37.

The performance of BMD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3590 and a 90 day low of 1.3238. This means the 90 day average was 1.3468. The change for BMD to SGD was -2.28.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BMD1.32375 SGD
5 BMD6.61875 SGD
10 BMD13.23750 SGD
20 BMD26.47500 SGD
50 BMD66.18750 SGD
100 BMD132.37500 SGD
250 BMD330.93750 SGD
500 BMD661.87500 SGD
1000 BMD1,323.75000 SGD
2000 BMD2,647.50000 SGD
5000 BMD6,618.75000 SGD
10000 BMD13,237.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 SGD0.75543 BMD
5 SGD3.77715 BMD
10 SGD7.55430 BMD
20 SGD15.10860 BMD
50 SGD37.77150 BMD
100 SGD75.54300 BMD
250 SGD188.85750 BMD
500 SGD377.71500 BMD
1000 SGD755.43000 BMD
2000 SGD1,510.86000 BMD
5000 SGD3,777.15000 BMD
10000 SGD7,554.30000 BMD