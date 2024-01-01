Bermudan dollars to Euros today

Convert BMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
922.64 eur

1.000 BMD = 0.9226 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Euro
1 BMD0.92264 EUR
5 BMD4.61319 EUR
10 BMD9.22637 EUR
20 BMD18.45274 EUR
50 BMD46.13185 EUR
100 BMD92.26370 EUR
250 BMD230.65925 EUR
500 BMD461.31850 EUR
1000 BMD922.63700 EUR
2000 BMD1,845.27400 EUR
5000 BMD4,613.18500 EUR
10000 BMD9,226.37000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bermudan Dollar
1 EUR1.08385 BMD
5 EUR5.41925 BMD
10 EUR10.83850 BMD
20 EUR21.67700 BMD
50 EUR54.19250 BMD
100 EUR108.38500 BMD
250 EUR270.96250 BMD
500 EUR541.92500 BMD
1000 EUR1,083.85000 BMD
2000 EUR2,167.70000 BMD
5000 EUR5,419.25000 BMD
10000 EUR10,838.50000 BMD