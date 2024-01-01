Bermudan dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BMD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
1,658.24 nzd

1.000 BMD = 1.658 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1620.9231.6581.34518.9410.788
1 CAD0.735161.1510.6781.2190.98913.9280.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47490.13511.7971.45720.5290.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BMD1.65824 NZD
5 BMD8.29120 NZD
10 BMD16.58240 NZD
20 BMD33.16480 NZD
50 BMD82.91200 NZD
100 BMD165.82400 NZD
250 BMD414.56000 NZD
500 BMD829.12000 NZD
1000 BMD1,658.24000 NZD
2000 BMD3,316.48000 NZD
5000 BMD8,291.20000 NZD
10000 BMD16,582.40000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 NZD0.60305 BMD
5 NZD3.01525 BMD
10 NZD6.03050 BMD
20 NZD12.06100 BMD
50 NZD30.15250 BMD
100 NZD60.30500 BMD
250 NZD150.76250 BMD
500 NZD301.52500 BMD
1000 NZD603.05000 BMD
2000 NZD1,206.10000 BMD
5000 NZD3,015.25000 BMD
10000 NZD6,030.50000 BMD