Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.667 today, reflecting a 0.533% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.676% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.696 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.658 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.678% increase in value.