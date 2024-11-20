Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.689 today, reflecting a -0.515% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.713 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.684 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.559% increase in value.