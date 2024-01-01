250 Bermudan dollars to Euros

Convert BMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
229.01 eur

$1.000 BMD = €0.9160 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92720.9364
Low0.91320.9132
Average0.91890.9239
Change-0.39%-1.34%
1 BMD to EUR stats

The performance of BMD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9272 and a 30 day low of 0.9132. This means the 30 day average was 0.9189. The change for BMD to EUR was -0.39.

The performance of BMD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9364 and a 90 day low of 0.9132. This means the 90 day average was 0.9239. The change for BMD to EUR was -1.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Euro
1 BMD0.91605 EUR
5 BMD4.58023 EUR
10 BMD9.16045 EUR
20 BMD18.32090 EUR
50 BMD45.80225 EUR
100 BMD91.60450 EUR
250 BMD229.01125 EUR
500 BMD458.02250 EUR
1000 BMD916.04500 EUR
2000 BMD1,832.09000 EUR
5000 BMD4,580.22500 EUR
10000 BMD9,160.45000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bermudan Dollar
1 EUR1.09165 BMD
5 EUR5.45825 BMD
10 EUR10.91650 BMD
20 EUR21.83300 BMD
50 EUR54.58250 BMD
100 EUR109.16500 BMD
250 EUR272.91250 BMD
500 EUR545.82500 BMD
1000 EUR1,091.65000 BMD
2000 EUR2,183.30000 BMD
5000 EUR5,458.25000 BMD
10000 EUR10,916.50000 BMD