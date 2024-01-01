20 Bermudan dollars to Swedish kronor
Convert BMD to SEK at the real exchange rate
|1 BMD to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.8391
|10.8469
|Low
|10.4743
|10.3848
|Average
|10.6474
|10.5959
|Change
|0.18%
|-3.02%
1 BMD to SEK stats
The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8391 and a 30 day low of 10.4743. This means the 30 day average was 10.6474. The change for BMD to SEK was 0.18.
The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8469 and a 90 day low of 10.3848. This means the 90 day average was 10.5959. The change for BMD to SEK was -3.02.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swedish Krona
|1 BMD
|10.51970 SEK
|5 BMD
|52.59850 SEK
|10 BMD
|105.19700 SEK
|20 BMD
|210.39400 SEK
|50 BMD
|525.98500 SEK
|100 BMD
|1,051.97000 SEK
|250 BMD
|2,629.92500 SEK
|500 BMD
|5,259.85000 SEK
|1000 BMD
|10,519.70000 SEK
|2000 BMD
|21,039.40000 SEK
|5000 BMD
|52,598.50000 SEK
|10000 BMD
|105,197.00000 SEK