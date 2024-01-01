Singapore dollars to Bermudan dollars today

Convert SGD to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
765.55 bmd

S$1.000 SGD = $0.7656 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
SGD to BMD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

1 SGD to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76870.7687
Low0.75380.7359
Average0.76150.7484
Change1.49%3.18%
1 SGD to BMD stats

The performance of SGD to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7687 and a 30 day low of 0.7538. This means the 30 day average was 0.7615. The change for SGD to BMD was 1.49.

The performance of SGD to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7687 and a 90 day low of 0.7359. This means the 90 day average was 0.7484. The change for SGD to BMD was 3.18.

1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,149.711.6460.84292.7377.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we're more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 SGD0.76555 BMD
5 SGD3.82775 BMD
10 SGD7.65550 BMD
20 SGD15.31100 BMD
50 SGD38.27750 BMD
100 SGD76.55500 BMD
250 SGD191.38750 BMD
500 SGD382.77500 BMD
1000 SGD765.55000 BMD
2000 SGD1,531.10000 BMD
5000 SGD3,827.75000 BMD
10000 SGD7,655.50000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BMD1.30625 SGD
5 BMD6.53125 SGD
10 BMD13.06250 SGD
20 BMD26.12500 SGD
50 BMD65.31250 SGD
100 BMD130.62500 SGD
250 BMD326.56250 SGD
500 BMD653.12500 SGD
1000 BMD1,306.25000 SGD
2000 BMD2,612.50000 SGD
5000 BMD6,531.25000 SGD
10000 BMD13,062.50000 SGD