Chinese yuan rmb to Bermudan dollars today

Convert CNY to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
138.92 bmd

1.000 CNY = 0.1389 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1951.4731.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5691.7241.9461.1321.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1941.3591.5340.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bermudan Dollar
1 CNY0.13893 BMD
5 CNY0.69462 BMD
10 CNY1.38925 BMD
20 CNY2.77850 BMD
50 CNY6.94625 BMD
100 CNY13.89250 BMD
250 CNY34.73125 BMD
500 CNY69.46250 BMD
1000 CNY138.92500 BMD
2000 CNY277.85000 BMD
5000 CNY694.62500 BMD
10000 CNY1,389.25000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BMD7.19815 CNY
5 BMD35.99075 CNY
10 BMD71.98150 CNY
20 BMD143.96300 CNY
50 BMD359.90750 CNY
100 BMD719.81500 CNY
250 BMD1,799.53750 CNY
500 BMD3,599.07500 CNY
1000 BMD7,198.15000 CNY
2000 BMD14,396.30000 CNY
5000 BMD35,990.75000 CNY
10000 BMD71,981.50000 CNY