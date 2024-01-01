Euros to Bermudan dollars today

1.000 EUR = 1.087 BMD

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2381.4751.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.272105.631.7271.9481.13121.377
1 USD0.920.786183.0191.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / Bermudan Dollar
1 EUR1.08695 BMD
5 EUR5.43475 BMD
10 EUR10.86950 BMD
20 EUR21.73900 BMD
50 EUR54.34750 BMD
100 EUR108.69500 BMD
250 EUR271.73750 BMD
500 EUR543.47500 BMD
1000 EUR1,086.95000 BMD
2000 EUR2,173.90000 BMD
5000 EUR5,434.75000 BMD
10000 EUR10,869.50000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Euro
1 BMD0.92001 EUR
5 BMD4.60003 EUR
10 BMD9.20006 EUR
20 BMD18.40012 EUR
50 BMD46.00030 EUR
100 BMD92.00060 EUR
250 BMD230.00150 EUR
500 BMD460.00300 EUR
1000 BMD920.00600 EUR
2000 BMD1,840.01200 EUR
5000 BMD4,600.03000 EUR
10000 BMD9,200.06000 EUR