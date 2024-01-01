5,000 Bermudan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert BMD to CNY at the real exchange rate
|1 BMD to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.2748
|7.2761
|Low
|7.1396
|7.1396
|Average
|7.2326
|7.2447
|Change
|-1.23%
|-0.81%
|View full history
1 BMD to CNY stats
The performance of BMD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2748 and a 30 day low of 7.1396. This means the 30 day average was 7.2326. The change for BMD to CNY was -1.23.
The performance of BMD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2761 and a 90 day low of 7.1396. This means the 90 day average was 7.2447. The change for BMD to CNY was -0.81.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 BMD
|7.16830 CNY
|5 BMD
|35.84150 CNY
|10 BMD
|71.68300 CNY
|20 BMD
|143.36600 CNY
|50 BMD
|358.41500 CNY
|100 BMD
|716.83000 CNY
|250 BMD
|1,792.07500 CNY
|500 BMD
|3,584.15000 CNY
|1000 BMD
|7,168.30000 CNY
|2000 BMD
|14,336.60000 CNY
|5000 BMD
|35,841.50000 CNY
|10000 BMD
|71,683.00000 CNY