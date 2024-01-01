Chinese yuan rmb to Bermudan dollars today

Convert CNY to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
139.48 bmd

¥1.000 CNY = $0.1395 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13950.1395
Low0.13740.1374
Average0.13780.1379
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to BMD stats

The performance of CNY to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1395 and a 30 day low of 0.1374. This means the 30 day average was 0.1378. The change for CNY to BMD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1395 and a 90 day low of 0.1374. This means the 90 day average was 0.1379. The change for CNY to BMD was 1.00.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bermudan Dollar
1 CNY0.13948 BMD
5 CNY0.69740 BMD
10 CNY1.39481 BMD
20 CNY2.78962 BMD
50 CNY6.97405 BMD
100 CNY13.94810 BMD
250 CNY34.87025 BMD
500 CNY69.74050 BMD
1000 CNY139.48100 BMD
2000 CNY278.96200 BMD
5000 CNY697.40500 BMD
10000 CNY1,394.81000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BMD7.16945 CNY
5 BMD35.84725 CNY
10 BMD71.69450 CNY
20 BMD143.38900 CNY
50 BMD358.47250 CNY
100 BMD716.94500 CNY
250 BMD1,792.36250 CNY
500 BMD3,584.72500 CNY
1000 BMD7,169.45000 CNY
2000 BMD14,338.90000 CNY
5000 BMD35,847.25000 CNY
10000 BMD71,694.50000 CNY