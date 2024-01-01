Japanese yen to Bermudan dollars today

Convert JPY to BMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
68.25 bmd

¥1.000 JPY = $0.006825 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00680.0068
Low0.00620.0062
Average0.00640.0064
Change9.72%5.27%
View full history

1 JPY to BMD stats

The performance of JPY to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0068 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for JPY to BMD was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for JPY to BMD was 5.27.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bermudan Dollar
100 JPY0.68245 BMD
1000 JPY6.82454 BMD
1500 JPY10.23681 BMD
2000 JPY13.64908 BMD
3000 JPY20.47362 BMD
5000 JPY34.12270 BMD
5400 JPY36.85252 BMD
10000 JPY68.24540 BMD
15000 JPY102.36810 BMD
20000 JPY136.49080 BMD
25000 JPY170.61350 BMD
30000 JPY204.73620 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BMD146.53000 JPY
5 BMD732.65000 JPY
10 BMD1,465.30000 JPY
20 BMD2,930.60000 JPY
50 BMD7,326.50000 JPY
100 BMD14,653.00000 JPY
250 BMD36,632.50000 JPY
500 BMD73,265.00000 JPY
1000 BMD146,530.00000 JPY
2000 BMD293,060.00000 JPY
5000 BMD732,650.00000 JPY
10000 BMD1,465,300.00000 JPY